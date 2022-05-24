Namibia humble Zimbabwe to win T20I series

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

Namibia 127/8 20 overs (Williams 48, Madhevere 2/15, Jongwe 2/16, Raza 2/18) beat Zimbabwe 95 19.1 overs (Munyonga 28, Erasmus 2/9, Frylinck 2/25) by 32 runs

ZIMBABWE suffered the humiliation of losing a Twenty20 International cricket series to Namibia when the determined Eagles beat the Chevrons by 32 runs in the fifth and final T20I played at Queens Sports Club on Tuesday to take the five-match contest 3-2.

It was Namibia’s first T20I series win over an International Cricket Council Full Member.

With all to play for as the series was tied at 2-2, it was a pedestrian approach from the Zimbabweans especially in their run chase while the Namibians were more determined and hungrier to win it which carried the day for the visitors.

The Zimbabwean bowlers had done well to restrict Namibia to 127/8 in 20 overs only for the batsmen to disappoint, Zimbabwe bowled out for 95 in 19.1 overs.

Man of the match Craig Williams top scored for the Namibians with 48 off 39 deliveries, with the next best score being Ruben Trumpelmann’s 19 from 14 deliveries. Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29