Nanacoco to launch its first branch in Bulawayo

Angel Nkomo, Sunday News Reporter

AMERICAN skin and beauty products company- Nanacoco- will launch its first branch in Bulawayo tomorrow (Saturday).

Nanacoco is valued globally as an innovative and reliable cosmetic brand.

In 2014 the company started in USA with Nanacoco Classic Collection and expanding in 2017 to Nanacoco Professional line, it quickly gained popularity in South Africa around 2018.

In an interview with Sunday news, the company’s brand ambassador and CEO of Fashion Designers Expo Zimbabwe Aisha DeBeer said she thought of introducing the company’s products after she met Zak Hawa who showed interest on the idea of introducing the products in Zimbabwe.

“I came across Nanacoco products at one of my salon appointments, I got samples and fell in love with it. I decided to introduce the brand to Zimbabwe after I contacted Zak Hawa, the Vice president of the retail association in Zimbabwe and he saw my enthusiasm in this brand. And agreed to introduce it in his store FAZAK,” she said.

The mission is to develop a beauty brand that is accessible to everyone, without sacrificing the quality of each product.

“After discovering the brand and experiencing its magic and I knew that by introducing this makeup brand to Bulawayo through FAZAK, the brand will do wonders due to the demand for affordable, and high end cosmetics for everyone,” said DeBeer.

Nanacoco has created exceptional color cosmetics brands that would empower every individual to feel beautiful inside and out.

“At Nanacoco, we want you to embrace a lifestyle that’s all about the confidence and beauty within you. Whether it be through creating bold looks, embracing your natural beauty, or being inspired to use cruelty-free and vegan-friendly products in your everyday life, we are here to help you do just that,” said DeBeer.

She said they offer skin care and cosmetic products that will accommodate every skin color and every individual.

“By using our products, whether it be a skincare item or our color cosmetics, our goal is to help you be the best version of yourself. We want your own uniqueness to shine and show the true beauty that you are, we can proudly say that we have something for everyone: every skin type, skin tone, ethnicity, price, and style.

“We are creating a unique and personal connection with all of the Zimbabwean Beauties, I would love nothing more than to continue on this journey of self-empowerment, growth, and beauty together. As you all continue to inspire us every day, we hope we can continue to do the same for you through Nanacoco,” she said.