Naqvi shatters records with blazing triple century

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

IF ever there was any doubt about the talent that Antum Naqvi possesses, the young batter has surely silenced all the critics with a breathtaking performance in the Logan Cup that has seen him etch his name in stone in the annals of Zimbabwean Cricket.

The 24-year-old batter has found himself standing tall and alone in a place where no one has ever been in the history of cricket in Zimbabwe. He made history after scoring 300 runs in a first-class, becoming the first batter to ever achieve that feat for any Zimbabwean team.

Naqvi, who is the Rhinos skipper, remained undefeated on 300 runs off 295 deliveries and along the way of making history; he surpassed some big names in Zimbabwean cricket history.

He had reached 250 runs overnight (day two) against Tuskers and after a late start he progressed smoothly to his 300 just before lunch (day three), passing several landmarks on the way.

He first passed 265, which was Cephas Zhuwao’s record Logan Cup score in first-class matches, achieved in 2017/18. Next to go was Ray Gripper’s 279 not out, scored in the South African Currie Cup competition against Orange Free State in 1967/68, which was — until now — the highest individual score ever made for any Zimbabwean team.

Finally, there was Brian Davison’s 299 runs, scored for Midlands against Matabeleland in 1973/74 in the Logan Cup before it became a first-class competition. However, Graeme Hick and Murray Goodwin have both recorded triple-centuries in first-class cricket in county cricket in England.

With Naqvi standing alone with the highest score by a batter for any Zimbabwean team in first-class cricket, the first-class record score by any batter on Zimbabwean soil remains the 306 runs scored by Mark Richardson for the New Zealanders against Zimbabwe A at Kwekwe in 2000/01.

What better way to make history than at your club ground? He batted for 444 minutes and hit 30 fours and ten sixes while surpassing his previous high score of 140 runs not out.

“Elated to score my maiden triple hundred and to break the record for the highest score in the Zimbabwe first-class circuit at my club home ground, Takashinga Cricket Sports Club. Grateful to Cricket Rhinos, my teammates and family for the support,” Naqvi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Brussels-born star has been tipped to be the next Sikandar Raza, however, in an interview he conducted with Zimpapers Sports Hub late last year, he said his goal in cricket has always been to play at the best of his ability and the hard work is now paying dividends.

His achievement did not go unnoticed and the cricket community has since congratulated him for achieving a rare feat.

The unbeaten triple ton saw Rhinos declare their innings on 538/3 in 126,4 overs, leaving Tuskers with a massive deficit of 410 runs. The Bulawayo-based outfit had batted first and were bowled out for just 128 runs. In the second innings, Tuskers were bowled out for a fighting 370 runs to suffer an innings defeat.

Courtesy of Naqvi’s brilliance, Rhinos beat Tuskers by an innings and 40 runs. Tuskers could not hold on on the final day to force a draw.

There were no half-centuries from Tuskers in the first innings with their top scorer being Sean Williams with 37 runs off 24 balls while Mamoon Ur Riaz made just 19 runs off 32 balls. Michael Chinouya took a fifer for Rhinos, finishing with figures of 5/31 in his 10 over spell.

It was Naqvi’s breathtaking performance and Ben Currans’ second first-class ton that helped Rhinos reach a mammoth score. Curran fell for 124 runs off 283 balls to complement Naqvi while Tarisai Musakanda fell two runs short of his half-century on 48 runs from 44 balls.

Remembrance Nyathi finished with 36 runs not out off 117 deliveries. The three wickets that fell were taken by Riaz (1/85), Tinotenda Maposa (1/86) and Nkosana Mpofu (1/66).

Mpofu went on to score a fighting ton for Tuskers in the second innings, finishing on 102 runs after facing 273 balls. Hamid Ali also fought a gallant fight for the Bulawayo-based side, finishing on 124 runs not out from 147 balls. – @brandon_malvin