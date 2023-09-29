NASH Proton-Surrey tournament Bulawayo inter districts in full swing

Online Reporter

IT’S action time at Gifford High School as eight schools clash in the inter-district contest of this year’s edition of the National Association of Secondary Heads (Nash) Proton-Surrey 20 and Under football tournament.

In Group A there’s is Mzilikazi High, St Bernard’s, Mandwandwe and Amhlophe.

Group B: Mpopoma, Founders, Sobukhazi, Njube High Schools.

At the moment, the games are at the group stages.

The winner is will represent Bulawayo at the national finals to be hosted in the city on October 6-7.