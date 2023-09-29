NASH Proton-Surrey tournament Bulawayo inter districts in full swing

29 Sep, 2023 - 13:09 0 Views
0 Comments
NASH Proton-Surrey tournament Bulawayo inter districts in full swing

The Sunday News

Online Reporter 

IT’S action time at Gifford High School as eight schools clash in the inter-district contest of this year’s edition of the National Association of Secondary Heads (Nash) Proton-Surrey 20 and Under football tournament.

In Group A there’s is Mzilikazi High, St Bernard’s, Mandwandwe and Amhlophe.

Group B: Mpopoma, Founders, Sobukhazi, Njube High Schools.

At the moment, the games are at the group stages.

The winner is will represent Bulawayo at the national finals to be hosted in the city on October 6-7.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting