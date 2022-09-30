Nation maintains grain self sufficiency

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Government has assured the nation that the country has sufficient grain to last until the next harvest in 2023 with available stocks set to last for more than 13 months.

This was revealed by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa during the 28th post-Cabinet briefing.

“The nation is being informed that the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) grain stocks as at 28 September 2022 stand at 550 464 metric tonnes comprising 475 966 metric tonnes of maize and 74 498 metric tonnes of traditional grains. Social welfare consumption is budgeted now at 15 000 metric tonnes per month. Total consumption per month is currently forecast at 40 000 metric tonnes. Using this monthly rate of 40 000 metric tonnes, the available grain will last for 13.8 months. The country has sufficient grain to last until the next harvest in 2023,” said Sen Mutsvangwa.

She said millers and stock feed manufacturers are expected to import grain to cover the gap in their own requirements.

“The cumulative grain intake since 1 April, 2022 is valued at a total of ZW$21 405 989 254 covering maize, wheat and traditional grains, with most farmers having been paid for their deliveries to GMB,” she said.

Meanwhile, the wheat stocks can cover two months with the ongoing harvests set to complement the figure.

“Current wheat stocks stand at 52 167 metric tonnes, and will provide two months’ cover at a consumption rate of 21 000 metric tonnes per month. Harvesting of the 2022 winter wheat crop has commenced in many parts of the country, and preparations for purchasing the crop are underway resulting in the country attaining wheat self-sufficiency,” said the Minister.

