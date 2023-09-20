Nation remembers Cde Muzenda

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Reporter

THE nation today (Wednesday) commemorates the 20th anniversary since the passing of former Vice President Cde Simon Muzenda.

Cde Muzenda passed away on 20 September 2003

In a statement acting chief secretary in the office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, described the late Cde Muzenda as a fearless freedom fighter and revolutionary who devoted his entire adult life to the liberation of his motherland from colonial bondage.

“After Independence, Cde Muzenda served as the inaugural Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, from 1980 to 1987, and as Vice President from 1987 until his demise. In these portfolios, he played a pivotal role in uniting and building a nation emerging from armed conflict, he ardently supported the Land Reform Programme, which has made all the difference in the socio-economic transformation and empowerment of the previously downtrodden majority.

“As the ‘Soul of the Nation’ and a down-to-earth politician who always championed practical solutions to challenges, Cde Muzenda preached unity, peace and love across the length and breadth of his beloved motherland, Zimbabwe Our memories of VaMuzenda will always inspire current and future generations to cherish their cultural heritage and freedom, and to relentlessly work for the betterment of mankind,” reads the statement.

Dr Rushwaya noted that the empowerment programmes which Cde Muzenda supported and promoted will continue to resonate in the country with the mantra “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo”/ “Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo”.

“As the nation enters the second segment of the National Development Strategy 1, we re-dedicate ourselves to the leadership of the Second Republic and to preserving the legacy of Cde Muzenda and other towering revolutionaries of his time,” said Dr Rushwaya.