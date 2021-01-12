Nation urged to emulate resolve of freedom fighters

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

ACTING President Kembo Mohadi has urged the nation to emulate the resolve and perseverance shown by freedom fighters during the liberation struggle, as the government works towards achieving an upper middle class economy by 2030.

Cde Mohadi was speaking during the burial of national hero, Brigadier-General Collin Moyo (Retired) at the National Heroes Acre on Tuesday.

The Acting President said the nation was facing similar challenges like were faced during the liberation struggle hence the need for people to have the patience, determination and selflessness of freedom fighters like the late Cde Moyo.

“Today as we lay Cde Moyo to rest among his comrades I exhort all to note that as it was during the war of liberation, the economic war before us has a number of challenges, detours, delays and at times detractors.

“This era calls for an unyielding resolve to continue among our people. As Zimbabwe moves into the practical implementation of the National Strategy (NDS1), we seek to put into practical form that which we learnt,” said the Acting President.

He emphasised that as the Second Republic they were committed to achieving all the goals they set when the administration came into power.

“The desire of the Second Republic is to build and transform the economic and social landscape of our great nation Zimbabwe.

“We must never lose our focus from creating a prosperous Zimbabwe as guided by our national collective vision that leads us to 2030, we should not give up, our gallant freedom fighters did not give up,” said Cde Mohadi.

The Acting President revealed that the late Brig Gen Moyo was a fountain of knowledge grounded in sound political philosophy who excelled in all assignments and always led from the front.

Brig-Gen (Rtd) Moyo died at the Haematology Centre on Friday and was declared a Nation Hero.