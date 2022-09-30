Nation urged to remain vigilant against Covid-19

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE country has been reminded to remain vigilant in the wake of an increase of Covid-19 infections in schools in the past week.

Speaking during a Post Cabinet Briefing on Thursday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that George Silundika and Fatima Secondary Schools, both in Matabeleland North Province recorded an increase of cases and health officials have since been deployed to monitor the situation which is said to be under control.

“A total of 252 new cases were recorded during the week, compared to 202 the previous week. Out of the 252 new cases, 130 were from Fatima and 33 from George Silundika Secondary Schools, in Matabeleland North Province. Health teams are on the ground and the situation is under control. The slight increase is an indication that the country needs to remain vigilant,” she said.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the country’s cumulative Covid-19 cases stood at 257 409 as at 27 September 2022, with 251 281 recoveries and 5 602 deaths. The recovery rate was 98 percent, with 526 active cases recorded.

Regarding the National Vaccination programme, Sen Mutsvangwa said, as at 27 September, 2022, a total of 6 525 445 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, while 4 878 822 people had received their second dose, and 1 151 835 their third dose.

“Provinces continued to prioritise Covid-19 vaccinations in all schools, with a focus on those that have not yet reached the 2nd dose coverage target of 70percent. They have also stepped up their response to the measles outbreak, which is being brought under control,” she added.

On resource mobilisation, Sen Mutsvangwa said the most significant Covid-19 funding for 2021 came from the Government of Zimbabwe. Government contributed US$305 million (84 percent) of the total funding of US$362 million.

The nation is advised that the country’s Covid-19 pandemic response remains on track and that all provinces must continue to prioritise Covid-19 vaccination activities and take advantage of any gatherings to vaccinate eligible individuals.

All schools have been encouraged to strengthen Covid-19 vaccination activities.

