National clean-up campaign key in fighting Covid-19

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

THE Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Abednico Ncube has called upon citizens to embrace the national clean-up campaign as it can help fight Covid-19 through good hygiene.

Speaking during a clean-up campaign at Esigodini Business Centre on Friday, Cde Ncube said cleanliness resonates with Covi-19 prevention measures. President Mnangagwa declared the first Friday of the month as the National Clean-up day but Matabeleland South carried their exercise this Friday.

“This is a programme that was initiated by His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa to ensure our country is clean. I would like to encourage Umzingwane to embrace this initiative and practice cleanliness so as to keep the constituency clean. During the briefing, I was informed that Covid 19 cases had risen in this area while some are on quarantine. As such we are encouraged to adhere to the set prevention measures like social distancing and wearing of masks. Above all we are to ensure we keep good personal hygiene ,” he said.

Cde Ncube said the business community must also be involved in clean-up campaigns and support such initiatives by providing bins and other services that promote good hygiene. Umzingwane Member of Parliament Retired Brigadier General Levy Mayihlome called on public institutions like schools and hospitals to lead by example in keeping a clean environment.

“The President set the day and as such it should be our habit to ensure we practice cleanliness as a constituency and province. Let us always keep clean. Let it not be an Esigodini event for today but everywhere in our constituency be it business centres, schools and other areas. I would like to implore schools and other institutions to follow suit. The programme is for everyone not only for civil servants,” he said.

