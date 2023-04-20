National Committee on the Elimination of Drugs formed

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

IN a bid to arrest the drug and substance abuse scourge in Zimbabwe, Cabinet has considered and approved the proposed structures for the establishment of the National Committee on the Elimination of Drug and Substance Abuse in Zimbabwe.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday evening, the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Hon Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet was seized with the matter.

“Following Cabinet’s decision at its last Meeting to establish an institutional framework to decisively deal with the menace, Cabinet has decided to set up a National Committee on the Elimination of Drug and Substance Abuse. The Committee will be empowered to come up with systematic and sustainable responses that will assist in ensuring that society is free of drug and substance abuse,” she said.

Hon Mutsvangwa said Cabinet is deeply concerned that the drug and substance abuse scourge in Zimbabwe which has reached levels that are wreaking havoc in families and threatening the core of societal norms and values.

“Most of the dangerous drugs and substances being abused are imported, with the traffickers acting in cahoots with local drug lords and an array of criminal elements in our society,” she added.

Cabinet agreed that the National Committee on the Elimination of Drug and Substance Abuse in Zimbabwe will use the time-tested framework which is already operational and is divided into three segments, namely: Search and Rescue; Rehabilitate; and Promote Resilience and Sustainability. The structures of the Committee are going to start at the lowest tier and escalate issues from the bottom to the top.

@NyembeziMu