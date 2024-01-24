National Foods chairman resigns

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

NATIONAL Foods Holdings Limited, has announced the resignation of its board chairman, Mr Todd Moyo who will be replaced by lawyer, Mr Edwin Isaac Manikai, effective today.

Mr Moyo stepped down on Monday but will remain on the firm’s board as a non-executive director.

In a notice to shareholders and stakeholders, the listed firms said Mr Moro served on the board for 23 years.

“Having served on the board of NFHL for 23 years, Mr Todd Moyo resigned as chairman on 22 January 2024.

“The board would like to thank Moyo sincerely for his service and invaluable contribution to the group over many years,” reads the notice.

The new board chairperson, Mr Manikai is a senior partner of Dube, Manikai and Hwacha, a law firm which he co-founded in 1998.

Mr Manikai was admitted as a legal practitioner in 1986 and has 38 years of experience as a lawyer focusing on commercial legal practice.

“During his long and distinguished career, Edwin has advised on a number of significant commercial transactions across all sectors of the economy.

“Edwin is the current chairman of the President’s Advisory Council, chairman of the Dayada Mission Trust and also sits on the boards of Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and British American Tobacco Limited.”