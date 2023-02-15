National hero Dr Mushohwe burial set for tomorrow

Sunday News Reporter

THE burial of the late executive director of the National Presidential Scholarship Programme and national hero, Dr Chris Mushohwe is set for tomorrow at the National Heroes’ Acre in Harare.

In a statement this morning, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage said the burial session will be presided over by President Mnangagwa. Dr Mushohwe’s body was today flown to his rural home in Bocha, Marange in Manicaland province where family and friends will pay their last respects.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage wishes to advise the nation that the late national hero, Dr Christopher Chindodi Mushohwe who passed on on February 13 will be laid to rest on Thursday, February 16. The body will be flown to Bocha, Marange in Manicaland province this morning where family and friends will pay their last respects and will return to Harare where it will lie in state at Number 12, Niels Lane, Ballantyne Park. A church service for the late national hero shall be held at the given address on February 15 at 6PM,” reads the statement.

The public is free to attend the burial and all people must be seated by 8 AM. Dr Mushowe, who was a former cabinet minister died on Monday aged 69 after a long illness.