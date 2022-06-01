National Premier League T20 Blast roars into life as top six battle for silverware

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE inaugural edition of the National Premier League Twenty20 Blast gets underway today (Wednesday) with three matches scheduled on the opening day.

From the just ended NPL, the top six teams have qualified for the T20 Blast, which promises some exciting action seeing how fast paced this version of the game is.

Action scheduled for Wednesday will see the newly crowned NPL champions, Gladiators, meeting Bulawayo Athletic Club at Kwekwe Sports Club, while Old Hararians Sports Club will host two matches pitting Takashinga Patriots 2 versus Westside and Lions against Takashinga Patriots 1.

On Friday, BAC will face Takashinga Patriots 2 at Kwekwe Sports Club, with Westside at home to Takashinga Patriots 1 at Mutare Sports Club, while Gladiators will entertain Lions at Old Hararians.

There will be three more rounds scheduled for Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, before the top two sides meet in the NPL T20 Blast final penciled in for next Saturday.

All the round-robin matches are set to start at 11am local time.

Spectators who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be permitted to watch the games in person free of charge.

Selected NPL T20 Blast matches will be live-streamed on Zimbabwe Cricket’s YouTube channel and website, while ball-by-ball coverage will also be available on the Zimbabwe Cricket mobile app.

