National Prosecuting Authority to probe Streak after his eight-year ban for breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation has made a request to the National Prosecuting Authority to determine if former national cricket team captain, Heath Streak committed any criminal offence under the country’s laws after he was handed an eight-year ban by the International Cricket council for breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

In a statement after the ICC announcement, the Sports and Recreation Commission said a request has gone to the NPA to establish if Streak breached any of the country’s criminal laws, particularly those relating to corruption.

“The Ministry has requested the National Prosecuting Authority to ascertain whether any of the criminal laws in Zimbabwe, particularly those relating to corruption, have been breached by Heath Streak in order that appropriate action is also taken locally by the NPA,’’ read the statement.

SRC believe the Sports Integrity bill, which is under consideration with the Attorney-General’s Office after Cabinet approved it last year will provide clearly defined criminal offences related to sport.

“The public is advised that the Sports Integrity bill is under consideration with the Attorney-General’s Office after Cabinet approved of the principles thereof last year. The purpose of the final bill, once enacted into law, is to provide for clearly defined criminal offences as relating to sport in Zimbabwe.

It remains the Ministry and SRC’s position that there is zero tolerance for corruption and bad governance in our sport and all such instances of corruption are hereby condemned in the strongest possible terms,’’ further stated the SRC.

Regarding Streak’s sanctioning, the SRC said it was in full support and had endorsed his ban from all involvement in cricket.

“In this respect, the decision of the ICC in relation to the banning of Heath Streak is fully supported and endorsed.” – @Mdawini_29