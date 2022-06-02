National Youth Business Expo kicks off

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Correspondent

THE national youth business expo has kicked off at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair with the young exhibitors expressing optimism that the expo will provide them with diverse opportunities to help their businesses grow and expand.

Organised by the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation with support from African Development Bank, the expo is running under the theme: “Revitalising and Empowering Youth Businesses Across Value Chains” the expo will run up to 4 June.

Sunday News visited the exhibition this Thursday morning and spoke to some of the exhibitors who are showcasing their products and services who expressed their confidence that the expo would transform their businesses for the better.

Ms Sisa Takawira who is the Managing Director of Redchair nursing professionals said networking and learning new skills at the expo will be key in the growth of her business.

“We are grateful to be part of this expo because it is showing us what other youths are doing, it is exposing us to the world and other people from other areas. The expo has is also giving us an opportunity to learn new things that including how we can market our services. We are also learning skills on how we can adapt to our environment and economy. The mere fact that we are meeting new people gives our businesses an opportunity to grow. As we speak, through engagements with Zimbabwe Youth Council, my company is set to expand to other areas like Bindura and Mutare,” said Ms Takawira.

Director of NKN breeding solutions, Mr Nkanyiso Ngwenya who is also exhibiting shared the same sentiments with Takawira and said:

“What I can say is that we are very grateful to the government particularly the Ministry of Youth for such an opportunity to exhibit our businesses as young people. This is a wonderful opportunity to meet different stakeholders who can help our businesses to grow. We have quite a number of stakeholders that are offering expansion opportunities in terms of loans as well as some NGOs that are talking about incubation programs. If all goes well and our companies grow, we will also be able to employ other youths which can cause a huge impact to our society,” said Mr Ngwenya.

The expo is expected to also help young entrepreneurs to tap into the local and global markets.