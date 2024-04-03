National Youth Service to commence in June

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE National Youth Service Programme is set to commence in June this year, with Cabinet on Tuesday reporting that significant progress has been made towards its re-establishment.

Cabinet in 2021 made a decision to re-establish the service, which is targeted at youths aged between 18 and 35 years.

Speaking at a post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere said the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Honourable Tino Machakaire told Cabinet that significant progress had been made towards the re-establishment of the service, with indications that the service will commence in June.

Dr Muswere reported that an Inter-Ministerial Implementation Committee to oversee the implementation of the programme has been established, with the service having since been renamed Youth Service in Zimbabwe.

“Some progress has been registered by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training. Achievements to date; the National Youth Service Bill is being drafted following the approval of the Principles in August 2023.

“The development of a six-month training programme which will target youths between the ages of 18 and 35. The programme, which covers three months of institutionalised training and three months of community attachment, will commence in June 2024 with an enrolment of 750 youths across the country. Those who undergo the training will be issued with certificates on completion of the programme,” said the Minister.

He revealed that a new curriculum which will infuse national orientation with life skills training and entrepreneurial development has also been completed, with youths who complete training set to be prioritised in employment and enrolment into public sector and higher and tertiary education institutions, and will also be prioritised for financial support to establish new projects and businesses.

“New uniforms, signage and logo have been designed and will be registered, all Production Units are expected to fully utilise available land and engage in commercial production units for self-sustenance.

“A total of 10 000 youths are earmarked to undergo training in 2024. The youths will be drawn equally from all the country’s ten provinces. The recruitment will be cascaded to incorporate youths in all wards and district