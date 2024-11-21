Ndiraya to celebrate league title in Turkey

21 Nov, 2024 - 16:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Ndiraya to celebrate league title in Turkey Tonderayi Ndiraya

Online Reporter

FRESH from guiding Simba Bhora to a historic league championship, youthful gaffer Tonderai Ndiraya is now set for an attachment at Turkish first division side Kocaelispor.

Ndiraya leaves next week, a few days after Simba Bhora’s coronation in Kariba.

The Shamva side will officially be handed their trophy on Saturday soon after playing ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga.

And Ndiraya will have to soak in the celebrations in Europe as he will be heading to Turkey.

The deal was facilitated by Simba Bhora secretary Taurai Janhi.

“Football is a business which needs a lot of investment for it to bring back the rewards.

“Our football has been lagging behind because of lack of exposure, so this is the exposure that I’m trying to give to our coaches,” Janhi said.

Ndiraya will be in Turkey for three weeks.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting