Ndiraya to celebrate league title in Turkey

Online Reporter

FRESH from guiding Simba Bhora to a historic league championship, youthful gaffer Tonderai Ndiraya is now set for an attachment at Turkish first division side Kocaelispor.

Ndiraya leaves next week, a few days after Simba Bhora’s coronation in Kariba.

The Shamva side will officially be handed their trophy on Saturday soon after playing ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga.

And Ndiraya will have to soak in the celebrations in Europe as he will be heading to Turkey.

The deal was facilitated by Simba Bhora secretary Taurai Janhi.

“Football is a business which needs a lot of investment for it to bring back the rewards.

“Our football has been lagging behind because of lack of exposure, so this is the exposure that I’m trying to give to our coaches,” Janhi said.

Ndiraya will be in Turkey for three weeks.