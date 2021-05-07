Ndubiwa burial set for Lady Stanley

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Municipal Reporter

THE late former Town Clerk of Bulawayo, Dr Michael Ndubiwa will be buried on Saturday at the Lady Stanley Cemetery.

Dr Ndubiwa (86) died on Tuesday at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo where he had gone for his routine dialysis session.

He was Bulawayo’s first black town clerk who worked for council for 32 years, 15 of them as a top municipal official.

In a statement, Bulawayo City Council, corporate communications manager, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said there will be a memorial service at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre on Saturday before the burial.

“The burial service will be held on Saturday, 8 May 2021 at 8am at the Amphitheatre, Centenary Park. We are requesting that people arrive from 7.30am for the Covid-19 protocols of sanitizing. He will be buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery after the service,” said Mrs Mpofu.

She revealed that in line with Covid-19 protocols, only close family members and friends will be allowed into the cemetery.