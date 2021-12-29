Ndumiso Gumede is no more, veteran football administrator dies at 76 days after being honoured

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

LONG serving football administrator, Ndumiso Gumede, who was the Highlanders president has died at the age of 76.

Gumede died today (Wednesday) at a Bulawayo hospital where he was admitted to the health facility’s intensive care unit.

Highlanders board chairman, Luke Mnkandla confirmed the sad news.

“The man is no more, he was not feeling well, he was in the intensive care at Mpilo Hospital, he died a few hours ago.

Gumede’s death comes after an event was held on Unity Day at the Highlanders Clubhouse to commemorate his 48 years in football administration.

“I am really devastated after the function we had for him,’’ Mnkandla said.

Gumede, a former teacher served as a football administrator from the 1970s in various portfolios. At Highlanders, he was the club’s representative in Harare, later on became the Bosso chairman on two different occasions. It was during his second stint as Bosso chairman that Highlanders acquired the clubhouse, offices and Luveve camping house. He returned as the club’s chief executive officer and two years after his retirement as Highlanders head of secretariat took up the ceremonial role of club president in 2019. Gumede also occupied a number of positions at the Zimbabwe Football Association from 1980, which include committee member, secretary general, CEO and vice president.

More to follow….