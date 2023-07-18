Nelson Madida coaches international players

Brandon Moyo

CHRISTIAN Brothers College (CBC) rugby head coach, Nelson Madida does not only take charge of the school’s team but also coaches other players.

Madida is a personal coach to two upcoming rugby stars who are based out of the country.

The first player is Cyril Cherayi, the South Africa Sharks captain for the Under-16 team and the Scotland based Bradley Machiwana.

CBC took to their social media pages to wish Madida luck with the school team for the season and also with the two players.

“We are very lucky to have coach Madida’s passion and expertise on the rugby field and we wish him and the Hornets luck as they finished the season strong. “We also wish Cyril and Bradley all the best in their future rugby careers with Nelson backing them,” they posted on their Facebook page.

Over the weekend, CBC’s second rugby team (Men of Men) thumped Watershed 37-0 while Hornets (first team) crushed their opponents 43-0. – @brandon_malvin