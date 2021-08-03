New allowance model for vaccinators

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

HEALTH care workers involved in the vaccination program will now be awarded allowances as per the number of people they vaccinate.

This is part of a number of measures that were endorsed by Cabinet on Tuesday in a bid to ensure that the country pushes towards attaining herd immunity by the end of the year.

Speaking during a post Cabinet briefing, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Honourable Monica Mutsvangwa said they had since extended the vaccination programme to private hospitals and clinics but emphasised that the vaccines remain free.

She said institutions can only claim injection costs based on medical aid tariffs.

“In order to accelerate the vaccination programme and achieve herd immunity by the end of 2021 Cabinet has approved the reviewing of the payment model of allowances for the vaccinators to be based on the number of persons vaccinated.

“Health Services Board has also written to Treasury seeking concurrence to recruit retired nurses to participate in the vaccination programme,” said Min Mutsvangwa.

The Minister further revealed that the Ministry of Health and Child Care will continue collaboration with the security sector to assist in the vaccine roll out.

“There will also be the increasing of outreach teams for hard-to-reach areas, from an average of two to four teams and increased provision of transport and fuel for the outreach teams.

“Further, Cabinet agreed on the extension of the vaccination programme to clinics in higher and tertiary learning institutions,” she sàid.

In terms of doses expected in the country, Min Mutsvangwa revealed that the Ministry of Health and Child Care is expecting 2 500 000 doses of vaccine through direct purchase in August 2021, while a further 3 500 000 doses will be received during the month of September 2021 under the COVAX facility.