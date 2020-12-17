New ARDA and COTTCO boards

Breaking News
Strive Masiyiwa joins Netflix

17 Dec, 2020 - 11:12 0 Views
The Sunday News

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Dr Anxious Masuka has appointed Mr Ivan Craig as the new Agricultural and Rural Development Authority  (ARDA) board chairman while Mr Sifelani Jabangwe takes over as Cottco  board chair.

Mr Craig, an agronomist, is the Seed Industry spokesperson and has a wealth of experience in the agriculture sector.

Mr Sifelani Jabangwe is the former Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president and a industrialist of note.

Dr Masuka made the announcements this morning. @NyembeziMu

