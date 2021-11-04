New Arts Council board appointed

New Arts Council board appointed

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor  

THE Government has appointed a new eight-member National Arts Council Board.

The board was announced in a statement on Wednesday by Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister, Kirsty Coventry.

“May you please be advised that in terms of Section 5(1) of the National Arts Council Act as read with the provisions of the Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act, these members have been appointed to the National Arts Council Board,” said Minister Coventry.

The eight board members are Nozipho Maraire, Sabelo Mawauke, Hope Masike, Herbert Pikela, Marcus Gora, Raphael Jomo, Alex Majachani and Moffat Takadiwa.

