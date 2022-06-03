New born found dumped in New Magwegwe

Thembekile Ntuliki, Sunday News Reporter

A NEW born baby was found dumped along an unnamed road in New Magwegwe on Wednesday around 8pm

Bulawayo provincial spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident where a new born baby was found with his umbilical cord still attached to the body.

“The informant was walking along the unnamed road and heard a crying baby near the Apostolic Faith Church, he went on to find out what was happening and he discovered that there was a baby rapped with a green towel, green and white baby blanket,” she said.

The informant reported the matter to the police who attended the scene and the baby was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for further management.

“We are appealing to members of the public to assist with information on the whereabouts of the mother of this infant, said Msebele.

Asst Insp Msebele urged members of the public to accept reality that might have befallen them and seek assistance from elders.

The police are advising anyone with information to contact the police on WhatsApp 0787928015 or report to any nearest police station