New Bulawayo tennis board elected

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

THE Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Tennis Board elected a new committee that saw the retention of Raggs Tarwirwa Chikunichawa as chairman while Thesly Mufunda was voted in as the vice chairman.

Alice Masoha comes in as the secretary general with Chaps Manyowa being handed the treasury portfolio.

Mufunda said the elections were held on Saturday at the Bulawayo Atheltic Club following a general meeting that was held on 20 March where the executive committee was selected.

The committee then went on to assign themselves positions with Witness Jiyane, Zebediah Mawisire, Petros Ndhlovu, Khumbulani Tembo and Johanne Marufu being selected committee members.

The executive is expected to map the return of the sport in the province with the last local tournament having being over a year ago following the implementation of lockdown regulations following the eruption of the Covid-19 virus last year.

Bulawayo only played host an International Tennis Federation/Confederation of African Tennis juniors tournament in November last year with players having to travel to other countries to take part in events.

According to the 2021 Tennis Zimbabwe calendar, Bulawayo is scheduled to host the Bulawayo Juniors Open and the Tarryn-Leigh De Souza Memorial together with the Bulawayo Closed.

The province will also play host to ITF under 18 tournaments in May.