NEW: Byo dams receive significant inflows

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO’S supply dams have received significant inflows from the persistent rains being experienced in the country, which could see one of them spilling if the rains continue.

The city has over the past couple of months been experiencing water shortages which has seen the Bulawayo City Council being forced to implement stringent water shedding schedules.

However, over the past couple of weeks the region has been receiving downpours, which according to the local authority has seen the increase in dam levels, with Lowe Ncema at 92,7 percent of its capacity, meaning if the rains continue it might be the first dam to spill since 2017.

In a notice, the city’s Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube revealed that since the start of the rainy season, the city’s dams have received a global percentage increase of 22,4 percent.

Insiza Mayfair, with a carrying capacity of 173 491 000 cubic metres is 71,39 percent full, Inyankuni, which has a carrying capacity of 80 781 000 cubic metres is 53,97 percent full and Upper Ncema which has a carrying capacity of 45 458 500 cubic metres is 19,57 percent full.

Mtshabezi, which has a carrying capacity of 51 996 000 cubic metres pegged at 67,53 percent of its capacity and Umzingwane, with a carrying capacity of 44 663 500 cubic metres is 8,1 percent full.