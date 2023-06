The late Cde Dumiso Dabengwa with his wife Zodwa who reportedly passed away today

Online News Editor

WIDOW to the late liberation war stalwart Cde Dumiso Dabengwa, Mrs Zodwa Dabengwa (nee Khumalo) has passed away.

According to sources, Mrs Dabengwa passed away today in the United Kingdom.

Her husband, the former Zipra intelligence supremo, died in Nairobi, Kenya in 2019 while en-route to Zimbabwe from India where he had been taken for medical treatment, he was 79.

More details to follow….