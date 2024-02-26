New date for Psl season kickoff

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

The Premier Soccer League has announced the postponement of the kickoff of matches for this season’s Castle Lager PSL.

Matches were supposed to commence on Saturday.

In a statement PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare said: “All stakeholders are advised that the 2024 Castle Lager PSL championship will commence on the 9th of March 2024.

This has been necessitated by the need to ensure that we have safe, secure and adequate venues to host Castle Lager PSL matches

We look forward to a competitive and exciting 2024 season.”