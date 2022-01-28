New dates for Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission interviews

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Parliament of Zimbabwe has set 18 February as the new date for the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission interviews following their postponement in December due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The interviews were initially set for 10 December.

At least 12 candidates have been shortlisted and are set to be interviewed by the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders which is mandated in terms of section 237 and 238 of the constitution to nominate candidates for appointment by His Excellency, the President Emmerson Mnangagwa to serve as Commissioners.

Parliament of Zimbabwe Public Relation Director, Mr Farai Makuvaza confirmed the new date.

“The Parliament of Zimbabwe has rescheduled the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission interview to Friday, 18 February, 2022,” said Mr Makuvaza.

Among the shortlisted candidates are the Employers Association for the Tourism and Safari Operators (EATSO) national president Clement Mukwasi, Lupane State University (LSU) lecturer Canaan Mpala, University of Zimbabwe law lecturer, Sharon Hofisi, co-founder of His Presence Ministries International, Petunia Chiriseri, Blessing Dirani and Jesmine Howera.