New dates for ZITF announced

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has set 23 to 27 August as the new dates for this year’s trade showcase.

Cabinet had postponed this year’s trade fair, which had initially been scheduled to be held from July 20 to 23 following an upsurge in Covid-19 cases. In a statement, ZITF Company board chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo said the company has taken the decision to postpone the 2021 edition to 23 to 27 August 2021.

“Due to the rising numbers of new Covid 19 infections, both locally and regionally, and the resultant movement and gathering restrictions, the ZITF Company Board wishes to officially advise exhibitors, service providers, registered buyers, business visitors and other stakeholders of the decision to postpone the 2021 edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair to 23-27 August 2021,” said Mr Moyo.

He said the company is of the view that it was no longer realistic to successfully stage the trade fair during the previously advertised dates, being 20 to 23 July 2021, without significant risk to participants given the current high number of active cases in the country.

Mr Moyo said the decision to postpone the fair has been reached after extensive consultations with the Government of Zimbabwe and a wide cross-section of stakeholders including the relevant health authorities.

“Postponing the ZITF to the end of August allows for the nation to concentrate on efforts to curb the third wave timeously and that a later date provides more ideal conditions to conduct the much-anticipated trade show business in a relatively bio-secure environment,” said Mr Moyo.

He apologised unreservedly for any inconvenience caused by the postponement and urged all participants to bear with them as they collectively endeavour to navigate the unprecedented and rapidly evolving situation.

As always, Mr Moyo said they wish to assure stakeholders of their commitment to create and promote safe and healthy conditions at both their venues and events.

“In that regard we will continue to keep our stakeholders informed of any new developments. Meanwhile, we continue to lend our voices to calls for the public to observe the prescribed health and safety protocols,” he said.

He urged people to mask up (covering nose and mouth), sanitise/hand wash, physical distance and to get vaccinated.