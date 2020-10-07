New deputy mayor for Byo

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

WARD one councillor Mlandu Ncube has been voted as the new deputy mayor for Bulawayo.

Clr Ncube replaces Mr Tinashe Kambarami who was recently recalled by the Dr Thokozani khupe led MDC-T.

He beat ward 17 councillor, Sikhululekile Moyo who garnered just two votes for the second topmost position in the city.

In his acceptance speech Clr Ncube thanked the trust and acceptance he has had received from fellow councillors vowing to continue serving the Bulawayo community to the best of his ability.

“I would like to thank the level of trust I have received from my fellow councillors, Bulawayo is my home and I am determined to continue serving it in my capacity as deputy mayor,” said Clr Ncube.

The new deputy mayor has been angling for the position after he lost to Mr Kambarami in 2018 in the initial vote for the position.