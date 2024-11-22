New era for Zimbabwe football: ZIFA elections scheduled for January 2025

New era for Zimbabwe football: ZIFA elections scheduled for January 2025

Innocent Kurira

THE Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) Normalisation Committee has confirmed that the elections for the executive committee will take place on January 25, 2025.

The nomination process is now open, and interested candidates can download the forms from the Zifa website or collect them in person from the Zifa offices in Harare.

Aspiring candidates must meet the new eligibility criteria, which includes having at least five O Levels, as adopted by the Zifa Assembly. This new requirement is part of the revised constitution to enhance the leadership’s credibility.

The Zifa presidency election is gaining momentum, with several contenders emerging, including Farai Jere, Walter Magaya, Twine Phiri, Peter Ndlovu, Philemon Machana, Temba Mliswa, Marshal Gore, and Richard Wangu Mazodze.

The Elective Ordinary Congress will ultimately decide the new leadership.

