New franchise T10 league for Zimbabwe Cricket

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

ZIMBABWE Cricket have announced the starting of a new franchise-based T10 league, known as Zim Afro T10 league, that is scheduled to start in March next year.

According to ZC, the first edition of Zimbabwe’s latest domestic competition will involve six privately owned teams. The league was established in association with Mulk International – the company which founded the Abu Dhabi T10.

“We are pleased to announce the introduction of Zimbabwe’s own franchise-based T10 league, a powerful format that we believe is exactly what our changing, fast-paced world needs right now,” ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said.

“As we embark on this hugely exciting journey – in partnership with Mr Shaji Ul Mulk and his company – we are looking to transform our game and create a massive global fan base by providing one of the best platforms in the sport for the world’s top players to showcase their talents,’’ Mukuhlani further stated.

Some of the world’s top players are expected to be a part of the Zim Afro T10 league, with the inaugural edition scheduled to get underway on 29 March 2023.

ZC said the participating franchises, player auction dates, fixtures and other details will be announced in due course.

“This is an exciting addition to our cricket calendar and the potential of the Zim Afro T10 league to advance the reach, attractiveness and growth of the sport cannot be overemphasised,” ZC managing director Givemore Makoni said.

“We have already covered a lot of ground to ensure that, come March 2023, everything will be in place for the launch of a tournament that will provide great entertainment for the fans, top-level competition for the players and vast exposure for the investors.”- @Mdawini_29