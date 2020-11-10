New grading system availed

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

The National Employment Council (NEC) for the Welfare and Educational Institutions has embarked on a job evaluation process and it is migrating from its previous grading system of grades 1-10 to the Paterson method of grades A1 – C5.

This is contained in Statutory Instrument 267 of 2020. [CAP 28:01 Collective Bargaining Agreement – Welfare and Educational Institutions:

“It is hereby notified in terms of section 80 of the Labour Act [Chapter 28:01], that the Minister of Labour and Social Services has approved the publication of the Collective Bargaining Agreement registered in terms of section 79 of the Act, set out in the Schedule.

“This agreement replaces the 1st schedule of grading and job classification published in Statutory Instrument 102 of 2014. Collective Bargaining Agreement entered into between Welfare and Educational Institutions Employers Institutions hereinafter referred to as the employer of the one part, and Zimbabwe Educational, Scientific, Social and Cultural Workers Union hereinafter referred to as the employees or trade union of the other party, being parties of the National Employment Council for the Welfare and Educational Institutions,” reads the SI.

This is re-aligning the old structure of grades 1-10 to the new Paterson method of grades A1 – C5 and workers whose salaries were affected both positively or negatively will be renumerated accordingly.

“The minimum wages that were published in Statutory Instrument 60 of 2013, have been re-aligned to the new grades. Further, the NEC has also incorporated new sectors and new jobs within the Welfare and Education industry. Those employees whose grades have been reduced in terms of the job evaluation exercise shall maintain their existing personal remuneration. Those employees whose jobs have been elevated shall now be paid wages and benefits applicable to the new grade.

Notwithstanding the date of registration and publication hereof, this agreement shall be deemed to have come into operation with effect from the 1st of December, 2018,” the SI read.

According to the new grading system, employees who are gardeners, general hands, grounds mean, kitchen/dining room porters are now catergorised under grade A1 while Senior Laboratory Technicians, Senior Mechanics class IV, Sub Editors, untrained teachers and Senior Transcriber/Brailists now fall under grace C1.

