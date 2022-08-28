New Hwange coach starts with big win over Quality Foods

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TRY Ncube, the new Hwange coach officially started his duties with a 5-0 drubbing handed out to Quality Foods at the Colliery Stadium on Saturday, a win which saw the Zifa Southern Region log leaders take their points tally to 72.

Marceline Mlilo struck a brace while the other goals came from Canaan Nkomo, Ernest Gwitima and James Chivasa. Quality Foods are said have arrived in Hwange half an hour late for the match but that did not deter Chipangano from feasting on them in Ncube’s first official match in charge since he took over a position left vacant by the departure of Bongani Mafu in March.

Across the coal mining town at Ingagula, ZPC Hwange kept up the pressure on their neighbours with a 2-1 triumph over Ratanang to remain five points behind Chipangano in the race for the title. Third placed Arenel Movers defeated Zimbabwe Saints 2-0 at Luveve Stadium’s B-arena while FC Talen Vision continued to cement their fourth position as they triumphed 3-0 over Mosi Rovers at Mthwakazi Stadium in Filabusi. Lizwe Sweswe’s men have a 16 point advantage over fifth placed Indlovu Iyanyathela with all pointing to Talen Vision finishing in the top four.

With six matches to go before the end of the season, the race is still on for promotion to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with the top three mathematically still in the race.

Full results: Zimbabwe Saints 0-2 Arenel Movers, Makhandeni Pirates 0-1 Mountain Climbers, Ajax Hotspurs 1-1 Casmyn, Bosso 90 0-1 Indlovu Iyanyathela, Binga Pirates 2-0 Main Line, ZPC Hwange 2-1 Ratanang, Talen Vision 3-0 Mosi Rovers, Hwange 5-0 Quality Foods, CIWU 3-0 Indonsakusa

