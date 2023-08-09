New Kit For Bosso90

Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC supporters’ group ‘Bosso Our Pride And Legacy’ yesterday donated a uniform to Bosso90.

Group representative and founder Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu said that the group was formed in 2019 with the intention to make sure that the needs of the players are met.

“The intention of the 32-member group is to help the welfare of the team. We have donated 20 black and white home kits to Bosso90. We are also going to donate the away kit to the club.”

Another member who preferred to be referred to as “Makhosi We Bosso” pointed out that Bosso90 is quite important as it feeds players to the first team.

“To us, Bosso is a tree, but its roots are at Bosso90 that is why we have decided as a group that we water these roots and provide the manure for the tree so that the leaves which are the first team, develop,” he said.

Bosso90 will have to wait until the break which was necessitated by elections to don the new kit.