New laws to tackle stray livestock-caused accidents: Deputy Minister Marapira

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister, Davis Marapira has said laws are needed to punish those that leave their animals to stray off onto the highways and those that steal highway fences contributing to accidents.

Speaking at the launch of the Livestock Hazard Awareness in Ntabazinduna, Umguza District in Matabeleland North, he said new laws will go a long way to tackle stray livestock-caused accidents.

“On my way here l realised most places no longer have the highway fences and there were places where we had to stop and allow cattle to move. There is a need for a law that says those who steal the fence will spend years in prison equivalent to the kilogrammes of the fence you stole, this is what we want to take up as a Ministry and propose to Parliament,” he said.

“Those who also leave their cattle to stray off onto the highways they should get let’s say 10 years. This also depends on what the magistrate will say because when one hits a cow there is a possibility that those in the car might die, so this can be viewed as culpable homicide which could be life in jail.”

The Deputy Minister said another option was for the stray livestock to be taken to state farms where they could be sold or auctioned to raise more funds to fence off the country’s highways.

He said the Statutory Instrument 308 of 1974 prohibits any person from allowing his/her animals from grazing near the road and farmers were urged to obey the rules and regulations.

Deputy Minister Marapira added: “A few years ago, we engaged in a cattle tagging exercise where most farmers took part in, by bring their cattle for tagging. This was a great initiative as it promoted visibility of livestock especially at night thus helping motorists to see animals when driving during the night.”

“Further to that, we also witnessed a project by the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) of placing highway fences on most of our Highways. The thrust was to avoid livestock from roaming around the highways disturbing the smooth flow of traffic and ultimately causing road crashes. However, it is very disheartening to note that as we speak most of this fence has been vandalised defeating the purpose in which it was placed.”

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri implored livestock farmers and traditional leaders to adequately protect road users by looking after their livestock, highway fences and gates.

He urged farmers to pen livestock to save their animals as well as people’s lives by avoiding accidents.

TSCZ managing director Mr Munesu Munodawafa said on average five lives were lost each day and about 38 people are injured due to road accidents.

“If we look at these statistics we will see that about 150 people die due to accidents on our roads every month.

Accidents that also tend to pain us the most are those where livestock are also killed. Let us play an active role and ensure that we do not let our animals stray off to the roads.”

The campaign ran under the theme: “Pen livestock to save lives.” It is being spearheaded by TSCZ in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development targeting Matabeleland North and South.