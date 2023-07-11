New rules for foreign players in Botswana

Brandon Moyo

THE Botswana Football Association (BFA) has implemented new rules and regulations on the registration of foreign players in their top flight league.

In a circular dated 10 July 2023, any foreign player willing to ply their trade in Botswana should have represented their respective countries on at least three occasions.

“This serves to inform all Professional clubs that per Article 6.5.4 of Regulation on the Status and Transfer of players, ‘a foreign player shall not be registered unless he has three or more caps in any of the national teams,” read a circular from BFA acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tshepo Mphukuthi.

The clause, among others that were mentioned in the circular, will be operational this coming 2023/2024 season and will be ‘strictly enforced.’

Botswana top flight football has been home to some Zimbabwean footballers with the latest being former Highlanders stars, Daniel Msendami and Nqobizitha Masuku. The duo won the league with Jwaneng Galay and will go into the new season as defending champions. – @brandon_malvin