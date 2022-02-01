New school calendar out

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has released the revised 2022 school calendar, which will see the first term, which opens next Monday closing on 7 April.

Last week government announced the opening of schools for the first term after the initial deferment due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Education Ministry later reported that the first term’s fees will be determined by the school calendar.

Posting on their Twitter account the Ministry announced the new calendar.

“Following the announcement by the Government that schools can open from 7 February, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has released the new school calendar; term one begins 7 February to 7 April, term two; 3 May to 4 August and term three 5 September to 8 December,” said the Ministry.

 

 

 

 

 

 

