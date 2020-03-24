New solar power plant for Bulawayo

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

BULAWAYO is set to have a new solar power generation plant after the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) on Tuesday flighted advertisements in the local media notifying the public on the power deal with a private company.

According to the advertisement, AP Power Zimbabwe Private Limited intends to establish a 50-megawatt solar power plant, with the electricity generated being sold to the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company.

“Notice is hereby issued that Zera has received an application from AP Power Zimbabwe Private Limited to construct, own, operate and maintain a 50-megawatt solar power plant in Upper Nondwene, Bulawayo district, Bulawayo Province of Zimbabwe.

“The applicant intends selling the power generated to ZETDC, the project will be connected to the grid through the Marvel-Turk transmission line. Any person desiring to make representation on this application for a generation license, may, within 14 days from the last day of this publication which expires on 8 April 2020, lodge a written representation with Zera,” reads part of the notice.

The solar plant will be the first of its kind after the Bulawayo City Council recently called for players to establish solar farms in the city.