NEW: Sunday News partners ROIL Bulawayo Arts Awards

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

ONE of the country’s top weeklies, Sunday News, under the banner of its leisure magazine insert Sunday Life, has partnered with the ROIL Bulawayo Arts Awards (RBAAs), with the partnership set to culminate in the paper’s sponsorship of the Newcomer of the Year award at this year’s ceremony.

Bulawayo’s premier arts awards ceremony is set to be held on 6 November. Sunday News editor Limukani Ncube said that the partnership was the continuation of the paper’s longstanding support of the arts in the city.

“As Sunday News under the Zimpapers Group, we have decided to partner the ROIL Bulawayo Arts Awards in this year’s event to be held in November. The reason why we decided to partner the RBAAs is simply because these awards have become a major calendar event in Bulawayo. We are not only coming in now but as Sunday News we have always supported Bulawayo Arts. We have always been part and parcel of the RBBAs but this year we are taking our friendship, our marriage, our partnership a step further as we are also coming to sponsor one of the categories, which is the Newcomer of the Year,” he said.

One of the organisers of the RBAAs, Nkululeko Nkala gave Sunday News kudos for going beyond its mission of reporting on news.

“We would like to give thanks to Sunday News for saying we are not just a mouthpiece for Bulawayo but we want to be involved in Bulawayo initiatives. For that we give salute to everyone behind the move to make sure that we sign this Memorandum Of Understanding,” he said.