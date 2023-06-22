New treasurer for Bosso

[email protected]

HIGHLANDERS FC have turned to Israel Moyo to replace Busani Mthombeni who quit the club’s treasurer’s post last week.

Mthombeni had been under fire since failing to produce financials at the club’s annual general meeting at the end of January this year. He quit last week to pursue new challenges.

Moyo was previously club secretary-general.

Luke Mnkandla, Highlanders board chairman confirmed the appointment today.

“In line with Article 7.6 of the Highlanders Football Club Constitution, the Club’s Executive Committee, in consultation with the Board of Directors, has appointed by co-option Mr. Israel Moyo as the Club Treasurer with immediate effect.

“On behalf of the Club Patron, Executive Committee, CEO and Secretariat, Technical team and players, Club members, and all Club stakeholders, the Board of Directors wishes Mr. Moyo a successful and fruitful stint as he carries out his duties at the club,” reads the statement.

In appointing Moyo, the club conformed with Article 7.6 of the Highlanders constitution which reads: “The executive committee or any member thereof may be removed from office by a vote of no confidence passed by a two thirds (2/3) majority of a special general meeting. In the event that any position falls vacant before the expiry of that term of office, the executive committee in consultation with the board of directors shall have the power to co-opt any suitable member including a member of the board of directors to act in that position until elections are held.”

He will be in charge of the club’s finance portfolio until elections are held in February, 2025.

Moyo has lectured at a local university and worked at Sedco.

He is said to have interests in mining and farming.