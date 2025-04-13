Uncategorised

New truck stops to ease safety concerns on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

KUSILE Rural District Council has identified three possible sites to set up truck stops following concerns of reckless parking on its jurisdiction by truck drivers along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road.

There has been concerns by motorists that the trucks that park along the highway at St Luke’s, Cross Jotsholo and Gwayi are causing serious danger to life while also promoting social delinquents such as drug and substance abuse.

In an interview on Friday, Kusile Rural District Council chief executive officer Mr Sifiso Hadebe said they have identified land at Masinyane and Cross Jotsholo as well as St Luke’s.

 

