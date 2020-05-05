New vending, bulk delivery sites identified

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has identified new vending and bulk delivery sites in the city’s 29 wards, a move aimed at decongesting the city and eliminating the movement of vendors into town to access markets.

This comes despite a section of the vendors opposing the relocation arguing that moving from their vending stalls in the Central Business District would see them lose business.

In a notice, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube, revealed that the move was meant to spread the fresh farm produce wholesalers closer to their clients in the suburban locations.

“Council has identified the initial six bulk delivery sites which are ready to receive deliveries. These are Emganwini Mupedzanhamo, Tshabalala Market, Phumula Old Market, Magwegwe North Market, Cowdray Park Terminus Market and New Magwegwe Market.

“However, there are other bulk delivery sites which have been identified but still require appropriate sanitary infrastructure or engagements with private owners before these markets become operational. These sites are Nkulumane Sekusile, Nkulumane Complex, Lobengula Konron Market, Burombo Beer Garden, Nkunzi Beer Garden, Luveve Terminus Site, Entumbane Complex, Entumbane Flea Market, Njube Market, Mabutweni Market, Makokoba Market and Makokoba Efusini,” said Mr Dube.

In terms of vending sites, the town clerk revealed that 144 vending sites with a capacity of 15 353 vending bays had been identified, spread across all 29 wards in the city.

Mr Dube further reaffirmed the city’s decision to permanently close the popular weekend ‘Khothama market’, revealing that they had already allocated the traders with alternative space.

“8 465 or 55 percent of the available bays have been allocated while 6 888 or 45 percent remain unallocated. However, six vending sites located in Ward one, along Fifth Avenue with a total of 1 062 bays have been abolished and relocated to other unallocated bays in other sites among the 29 wards.

“Furthermore, an additional 450 bays located at Eighth Avenue, Tower Block Khothama Weekend and Holiday vending, have been abolished and relocated to suburban sites. It must be noted that the city is currently redesigning the rest of the vending bays to comply with Covid-19 health requirements including social distancing,” he said.

Last week, Bulawayo Upcoming Traders’ Association (Buta) wrote to the local authority saying informal traders operating along Fifth Avenue have taken a position to move back to their spaces of trading after the national lockdown.

In a letter by the association addressed to Mr Dube, the association indicated their unwillingness from their trading area, arguing that this would put them out of business.

“We as an association are of the opinion that there is urgent need for engagement among all stakeholders involved in this matter, as a means of arriving at an amicable agreement . . . May we state clearly that we seek co-operative engagement without unnecessary costs (lawsuits).

“Please bear in mind that 95 percent of the population is unemployed and therefore rely on vending for a livelihood. Making arbitrary decisions that deny such persons of their rights to work for a living may lead to unnecessary confrontation.”