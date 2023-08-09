Ngarava’s team struggles in Sri Lanka

Brandon Moyo

RICHARD Ngarava’s Galle Titans have been on the backfoot in their last three matches which have seen them sit at the bottom of the standings.

The Titans, who are home to Zimbabwe international, Ngarava won their first two opening matches before going on to lose three consecutive games which has left them at number five in the five-team log standings with just four points from five games.

The Chevrons’ left-handed fast bowler has however gave his all, taking a wicket in their latest 89 runs defeat which came against B-Love Kandy on Tuesday evening. This was his third wicket in the competition.

Ngarava got the first breakthrough for Galle Titans, having B-Love Kandy’s opening batter, Mohammad Harris caught by Tabraiz Shamsi on 17 runs off 14 balls. Their opponents went on to finish on 203/5 in their 20 overs and the Titans were bowled out for just 114 runs in 16,4 overs.

After the Chevrons star got the early breakthrough of Haris, B-Love Kandy’s skipper, Wanindu Hasaranga went on to put up a brilliant performance with the bat which saw him top score with 64 runs off 27 balls while Haris’ opening partner, Fakhar Zaman fell five runs short of his half century on 45 runs after facing 35 deliveries.

Lahiru Samarakoon had the best figures for the Titans, claiming two wickets for 31 runs in his four-over spell. Ngarava conceded 31 runs in his four overs. In their chase, it was not a good day with the bat for the Zimbabwean bowler as he was bowled for a golden duck and was the last wicket to fall.

Samarakoon top scored for the Titans with 36 runs off 25 balls while Ashan Priyanjan chipped in with 25 runs from 23 deliveries as they were outplayed with both bat and ball. Hasaranga, who was named player of the match, put up yet another brilliant spell with the ball, claiming four scalps for 17 runs in 3,4 overs. Nuwan Pradeep finished with figures of 3/21 in three overs.

The defeat meant that Ngarava’s Titans will have a lot of work to put in should they want to progress to the next stage and their next assignment is a date against Dambulla Aura tomorrow. A win against Dambulla Aura will see them move to six points, level with their opponents.

After the game against Dambulla Aura, the Titans will go on to face Jaffna Kings on Sunday before rounding up their round-robin matches with a clash against Colombo Strikers next week Tuesday

This is Ngarava’s debut season in the LPL and in his first match, he managed to claim two wickets which played a huge part in his team going all the way to collect maximum points.

Playing in international franchise leagues will also provide the left hander the opportunity to more exposure with the 2024 T20 World Cup Qualifiers on the cards. He is the only Zimbabwe international taking part in the league. – @brandon_malvin