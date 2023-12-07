Breaking News
Ngezi captain Amini shines at awards ceremony

The Sunday News

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

INFLUENTIAL Ngezi Platinum Stars captain Qadr Amini who guided his team to a first Premier Soccer League championship title in eight years has been named the team’s Player-of-the-Year at an awards ceremony held this afternoon.

The champions rewarded outstanding players in a ceremony at the Mulota Hill Golf Course in Ngezi.

In a colourful ceremony, seven players smiled all the way to the bank for their outstanding contributions throughout the season after winning various awards

As expected, striker Takunda Benhura walked away with the top goal scorer award. He scored 13 goals to beat his closest rival, Obriel Chirinda of Bulawayo Chiefs who netted 12 goals.

Benhura also won the Rookie-of-the-Year award.

Winners:

Most Disciplined Player
Polite Moyo

Most Loyal Player
Nelson Chadya

Most Improved Player
Leslie Kashitigu

Most Promising Player
Nisbert Muzenda

Rookie of the Year
Takunda Benhura

Top Goal Scorer
Takunda Benhura

Players’ Player of the Year
Kudzai Chigwida

Player of the Year
Qadr Amini

 

