Ngezi fire Mwaruwari

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars have parted ways with head coach Benjani Mwaruwari and his assistant Bongani Mafu after 13 games in charge.

Mwaruwari and Mafu were sacked following a string of poor results, the latest being 1-0 loss to Yadah in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The former Warriors skipper joined Ngezi on a four year contract at the end of March this year.

He took over from Takesure Chiragwi who was held the post in an interim capacity following the sacking of Rodwell Dhlakama in February.

More to follow….

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29