Ngezi platinum wins local Derby

22 May, 2024 - 19:05 0 Views
The Sunday News

Paul Pindani in Ngezi

Chegutu Pirates 1-2 Ngezi Platinum

Derby win super for us- Chiragwi

NGEZI Platinum eased pressure on their gaffer, Takesure Chiragwi, after they beat their arch-rivals Chegutu Pirates by two goals to one in a Castle Premier League match that was played at Baobab Stadium yesterday.

Ngezi Platinum stunned the hosts in the 34th minute through a strike by Talent Chamboko.

However, after the oranges, Tatenda Benhura made it 2-0 in the 50th minute.

However, Pirates pulled one back in the 64th minute after a wonder strike by Cleopas Dube, whose bicycle kick was a marvel.

