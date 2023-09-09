Ngodzo and Danisa on big game

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

CELEBRATED former Highlanders FC players Johannes Ngodzo and Danisa Phiri have predicted a tough encounter when Bosso meet longtime rivals Dynamos FC At Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

The much anticipated clash between the two local football giants comes at a time Bosso are a battered lot after suffering two identical 2-0 defeats at the hands of defending champions FC Platinum and Chicken Inn.

“It is going to be a tough game. Highlanders are wounded and the club’s fans want to see an improved performance. On the other hand, Dynamos have been doing well so it’s going to be a tricky affair. The hungrier team of the day will win the match,” said Ngodzo an ex-Bosso and Warriors midfield genius.

Phiri, a former Bosso central defender who played for DeMbare too, emphasized that it is not going to be an easy game.

“It’s going to be a big day for Zimbabwean football. The actual result cannot be predicted but I reckon it will be a match to remember because both clubs have quality players.

The youngsters in both camps will also seek to prove a point,” said Phiri. @FungaiMuderere