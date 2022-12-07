Nguwaya Honoured for Innovation

The Sunday News
Sunday News Reporter
The Zimbabwe Integrated Traders Association on Wednesday gave prominent business man Mr Dilesh Nguwaya a special Business Innovation Award.
The award is in recognition of his leading role in the Pomona Waste Management Project.
The project is a brainchild of the government of Zimbabwe working through the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works in collaboration with international stakeholders.
The idea behind the project is to promote sustainable management of waste within the City of Harare and promote the adherence to the prescribed hierarchy of Waste management.
This project gained its prominence as a mitigation measure to the current waste management challenges by the City of Harare.
An inspection of the Pomona Dumpsite presented a scenario where without any interventions, Harare was going to end up being characterized by garbage dumping sites all over the city.
The event was graced by the Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ambassador Nikolai Krasilnikov who commended the organisers for recognising various players whose function to the economy is to demonstrate that Zimbabwe is genuinely open for Business under the leadership of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.
Speaking after receiving the award Nguwaya said:
“The illustrious, game-changing emergence of the new waste management into will change the face of public service delivery in the country. The project is an outgrowth of the Government’s openness to innovations. Therefore, this award is not mine as an individual, but it is a special token present through me in respect to a broader agenda which Geo Pomona is promoting in line with the visionary cause of the Second Republic in creating an upper-middle class income economy by 2030. I also dedicate this award to the rest of my team that has seen Geo Pomona Waste Management surviving the odds to deliver a once in a lifetime service to the people of Zimbabwe. The award is a timely motivation,” he said.
The awards hosts, ZITA are a non-profit making policy advocacy entity for local business enterprises.
ZITA BUSINESS AWARDS RECIPIENTS 2022
LIFE-TIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Dr.Philip Mataranyika
BEST MALE LEADERSHIP QUALITIES
Hon.Dr.Philip Chiyangwa
BEST INNOVATIVE BUSINESS
Mr.Dilish Nguwaya
BEST LARGE BUSINESS
CAG Bus Company
BEST IMPORTER OF THE YEAR
FARAMATSI MOTORS
BEST NEW BUSINESS
Commercial Veritas
BEST INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS
Nyaradzo Funeral Services Pvt Ltd
BEST TRANSPORT BUSINESS
TripTrans Bus Company
BEST MINING BUSINESS
Mr.Bekezela Moyo
BEST ENERGY BUSINESS
PETROTRADE Pvt Ltd
BEST WOMEN ENTREPRENEUR
Mrs.Lissa Matuke
BEST ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS
Passion Java records pvt Ltd
BEST EXPORT BUSINESS
Mr.Judah Nkomo
BEST ARTS & CRAFTS ENTREPRENEUR
Mr.Michael Makoni
BEST CONSTRUCTION ENTREPRENEUR
Mr.Munyaradzi John Chivaku
BEST WOMEN EMPOWERMENT LEADERSHIP
Hon.Tatenda A.Mavetera
BEST PRINTING BUSINESS
TinaFra Graphix pvt Ltd
BEST MINING LEADERSHIP
Dr.Simbarashe Ndoro
BEST VIDEOGRAPHER & PHOTOGRAPHY BUSINESS
Conical Towers pvt Ltd
BEST ORGANIC BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR
Mr.Shepherd Ndoro
BEST INDIGENOUS ENTREPRENEUR
Phakalane Pvt Ltd
BEST CONSULTANCY ENTREPRENEUR
Macarabri Investments pvt ltd
BEST UPCOMING MINING BUSINESS
Mr.George Chiriseri
BEST FEMALE FMCGs ENTREPRENEUR
Mrs.Betty Mudavanhu
BEST MALE FMCGs ENTREPRENEUR
Mr.Samuel Marera
BEST UPCOMING RETAIL ENTREPRENEUR
Mrs.Tinashe Denenga
BEST UPCOMING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY
Gamazine Factory Zimbabwe
BEST NEW INNOVATIVE BUSINESS
Bolero pvt Ltd
BEST NEW COMPANY
Synergy Security Consultancy Pvt Ltd
BEST CLOTHING RETAILER
Miss Tafadzwa Pudege
BEST CAR DEALER OF THE YEAR
Exquisite Car Sales
(Mr.Victor Matienga)
BEST UPCOMING FEMALE ENTREPRENEUR
Mrs.Selmor Mutukudzi-Manatsa
BEST UPCOMING MALE ENTREPRENEUR
Mr.Hatirambi Chidawanyika
BEST COSMETICS ENTREPRENEUR
Miss Naledi Chitepo