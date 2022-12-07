Nguwaya Honoured for Innovation

Sunday News Reporter

The Zimbabwe Integrated Traders Association on Wednesday gave prominent business man Mr Dilesh Nguwaya a special Business Innovation Award.

The award is in recognition of his leading role in the Pomona Waste Management Project.

The project is a brainchild of the government of Zimbabwe working through the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works in collaboration with international stakeholders.

The idea behind the project is to promote sustainable management of waste within the City of Harare and promote the adherence to the prescribed hierarchy of Waste management.

This project gained its prominence as a mitigation measure to the current waste management challenges by the City of Harare.

An inspection of the Pomona Dumpsite presented a scenario where without any interventions, Harare was going to end up being characterized by garbage dumping sites all over the city.

The event was graced by the Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ambassador Nikolai Krasilnikov who commended the organisers for recognising various players whose function to the economy is to demonstrate that Zimbabwe is genuinely open for Business under the leadership of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Speaking after receiving the award Nguwaya said:

“The illustrious, game-changing emergence of the new waste management into will change the face of public service delivery in the country. The project is an outgrowth of the Government’s openness to innovations. Therefore, this award is not mine as an individual, but it is a special token present through me in respect to a broader agenda which Geo Pomona is promoting in line with the visionary cause of the Second Republic in creating an upper-middle class income economy by 2030. I also dedicate this award to the rest of my team that has seen Geo Pomona Waste Management surviving the odds to deliver a once in a lifetime service to the people of Zimbabwe. The award is a timely motivation,” he said.

The awards hosts, ZITA are a non-profit making policy advocacy entity for local business enterprises.

ZITA BUSINESS AWARDS RECIPIENTS 2022

LIFE-TIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Dr.Philip Mataranyika

BEST MALE LEADERSHIP QUALITIES

Hon.Dr.Philip Chiyangwa

BEST INNOVATIVE BUSINESS

Mr.Dilish Nguwaya

BEST LARGE BUSINESS

CAG Bus Company

BEST IMPORTER OF THE YEAR

FARAMATSI MOTORS

BEST NEW BUSINESS

Commercial Veritas

BEST INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS

Nyaradzo Funeral Services Pvt Ltd

BEST TRANSPORT BUSINESS

TripTrans Bus Company

BEST MINING BUSINESS

Mr.Bekezela Moyo

BEST ENERGY BUSINESS

PETROTRADE Pvt Ltd

BEST WOMEN ENTREPRENEUR

Mrs.Lissa Matuke

BEST ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS

Passion Java records pvt Ltd

BEST EXPORT BUSINESS

Mr.Judah Nkomo

BEST ARTS & CRAFTS ENTREPRENEUR

Mr.Michael Makoni

BEST CONSTRUCTION ENTREPRENEUR

Mr.Munyaradzi John Chivaku

BEST WOMEN EMPOWERMENT LEADERSHIP

Hon.Tatenda A.Mavetera

BEST PRINTING BUSINESS

TinaFra Graphix pvt Ltd

BEST MINING LEADERSHIP

Dr.Simbarashe Ndoro

BEST VIDEOGRAPHER & PHOTOGRAPHY BUSINESS

Conical Towers pvt Ltd

BEST ORGANIC BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR

Mr.Shepherd Ndoro

BEST INDIGENOUS ENTREPRENEUR

Phakalane Pvt Ltd

BEST CONSULTANCY ENTREPRENEUR

Macarabri Investments pvt ltd

BEST UPCOMING MINING BUSINESS

Mr.George Chiriseri

BEST FEMALE FMCGs ENTREPRENEUR

Mrs.Betty Mudavanhu

BEST MALE FMCGs ENTREPRENEUR

Mr.Samuel Marera

BEST UPCOMING RETAIL ENTREPRENEUR

Mrs.Tinashe Denenga

BEST UPCOMING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

Gamazine Factory Zimbabwe

BEST NEW INNOVATIVE BUSINESS

Bolero pvt Ltd

BEST NEW COMPANY

Synergy Security Consultancy Pvt Ltd

BEST CLOTHING RETAILER

Miss Tafadzwa Pudege

BEST CAR DEALER OF THE YEAR

Exquisite Car Sales

(Mr.Victor Matienga)

BEST UPCOMING FEMALE ENTREPRENEUR

Mrs.Selmor Mutukudzi-Manatsa

BEST UPCOMING MALE ENTREPRENEUR

Mr.Hatirambi Chidawanyika

BEST COSMETICS ENTREPRENEUR

Miss Naledi Chitepo